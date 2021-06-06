Watch: Lucknow Man Feeds 'Pani Puri' to a Cow and Calf in Viral Video

Amid nationwide lockdown due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, foodies are missing on the mouth-watering street food. Aloo Tikki, Vada Pav, Dahi Puri, Pav Bhaji, Chhole Bhature, and we can go on and on. But amongst all, pani puri is the unsaid winner of the best street snack in North India. The spicy-sweet pani puri is relished by people as well as animals. This comes after a video of a cow and its calf enjoying pani puri surfaced online.

The video features a pani puri seller filling the puris with spicy water and serving them to a customer in a plastic bowl. Instead of eating the pani puri, the man feeds them one by one to the cow and its calf.

Here is the video:

The video was filmed near Red Hill Convent School in Lucknow, which is quite famous for its tasty street food.

We have often seen videos of people hitting cows with sticks, feeding them stale and leftover food. But this man’s video of feeding them pani puri has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram and has gathered more than 6 lakh views. With Kishore Kumar’s ‘Intehaan Ho Gai’ song playing in the background, the clip has racked up over 58,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section of the post and praised the man for his kind gesture. One of them showered blessings on the man, another user called it “the best video of the day.”

Earlier in this year, a video of a cow doing a catwalk, just like a model on a ramp, had made headlines. The video featured a white and brown cow walking on the road and was followed by other cows.

The video left netizens in splits but was indeed an adorable one.

