2-min read

Watch: Madhya Pradesh Cop Lauded for Gifting New Clothes to Elderly Destitute Woman

A video has gone viral of a Madhya Pradesh police officer, who went beyond her call of duty to help an elderly destitute woman in showing her some love.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
With the festive season round the corner, it's never a celebration for everyone. While a section of the society gets on their toes to live the mood of joy, the other is on the toes to make their ends meet somehow. For them, these days are no different from any other.

In such a scenario, a video has gone viral of a Madhya Pradesh police officer, who went beyond her call of duty to help an elderly destitute woman in showing her some love.

In the 39-second clip in-charge of Magron police station in Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, Shraddha Shukla, gifting brand new clothes to a poor woman. The sub-inspector is seen making the elderly woman wear a new dress and a pair of slippers. Filled with gratitude, the senior citizen hugs the officer and soon breaks down in tears, lamenting how she has been abandoned by her family members.

Sharing the viral clip on Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the lady inspector for her gesture and said "Daughters understand everyone's sorrow and pain as they were the light of every household. The world is thankful to them. They complete the world with happiness."

The kind gesture of Madhya Pradesh police officer touched the hearts of Twitterati who praised her for her selfless act.

Some even said that the police officer should be promoted.

Keywords: Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Police, Damoh district, Magron police station, Shraddha Shukla, Shivraj Singh Chouhan

