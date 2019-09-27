Watch: Madhya Pradesh Cop Lauded for Gifting New Clothes to Elderly Destitute Woman

With the festive season round the corner, it's never a celebration for everyone. While a section of the society gets on their toes to live the mood of joy, the other is on the toes to make their ends meet somehow. For them, these days are no different from any other.

In such a scenario, a video has gone viral of a Madhya Pradesh police officer, who went beyond her call of duty to help an elderly destitute woman in showing her some love.

In the 39-second clip in-charge of Magron police station in Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, Shraddha Shukla, gifting brand new clothes to a poor woman. The sub-inspector is seen making the elderly woman wear a new dress and a pair of slippers. Filled with gratitude, the senior citizen hugs the officer and soon breaks down in tears, lamenting how she has been abandoned by her family members.

Sharing the viral clip on Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the lady inspector for her gesture and said "Daughters understand everyone's sorrow and pain as they were the light of every household. The world is thankful to them. They complete the world with happiness."

दमोह जिले की मगरोन थाना प्रभारी श्रद्धा शुक्ला जैसी बेटियों पर मध्यप्रदेश को गर्व है। बेटियां सबके दु:ख को समझती हैं वे हर घर का उजाला हैं। इन्हीं से सृष्टि धन्य हुई है। यही तो इस संसार को खुशियों से समृद्ध करेंगी। बेटी श्रद्धा को स्नेह, आशीर्वाद, शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/yGtdVnP5iG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 26, 2019

The kind gesture of Madhya Pradesh police officer touched the hearts of Twitterati who praised her for her selfless act.

Good job.. Shardha 🙏💐👍 — Rajesh Tiwari (@RajeshT40993350) September 26, 2019

Jai hind.. Beti hai to kal hai... 🙏🙏🙏 — Ramdeep Patel (@RamdeepPatel2) September 26, 2019

Great Job 👍🙏 — Patriot Of NEW BHARATVARSH (@PBharatvarsh) September 26, 2019

Wow we need this kind of police forces — Akash Rai (@AkashRa16534403) September 26, 2019

So proud I have no words — K RAJIV (@krajiv1968) September 26, 2019

Great job sister...insaniyat ka ek Nayab example — Pankaj karmele (@pankaj_karmele) September 26, 2019

We salute you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Apurv Joshi (@ApurvJoshi_bjp) September 26, 2019

You did noble work old women was in distress condition you made her joyous ,no amount of money make her https://t.co/a3skG3xGqK gave her rebirth.Morak respect she got on a society — Shankar Sadhani (@SadhaniShankar) September 26, 2019

Touched by heart 👏👏👏 — ADESH TIWARI (@tiwariadeshsm) September 26, 2019

This is the example of #Give n Take ,,,either it is respect or any other thing,, well done Ma'am 👍,,,keep doing well,,,keep inspiring us,,,keep growing up,,, There are many officers working but, ideology matters 🙏 — Puru Dangi (@PuruDangi) September 26, 2019

She is such a great soul. God Bless her and also the Grandma — Maa Tujhe Salam (@SalamTuje) September 26, 2019

Some even said that the police officer should be promoted.

Sir she is great Human being she should be promoted — akash (@manusri007) September 26, 2019

