Watch: Magnificent Sight of Horses Hustling Through Bed of Snow During Blizzard in Canada

A group of horses were caught on camera leaving their indoor shelter area in Canada, moving back to their paddocks. A footage taken in the Alberta province in Western Canada shows the stallions jumping and pushing through deep snow amid the storms. Before they made their way out of the enclosed shades, they were shielding themselves from the wintry climate.

Patricia Kielstra gave a glimpse of the horses leaving the protective property area amid the harsh weather. Kielstra spoke to the Storyful and explained that the farm witnessed a “major snowstorm”. It was the reason why horses and sheep were shifted to an “indoor arena to keep them safe during this blizzard.” However, the following day, she unlocked the doors letting the horses out who rushed to their pens.

What surprised Kielstra was that the horses furrowed. She did not expect them to hurtle through the drifts in the way they did. Signing off, she asserted it was amazing to watch though.

Here is the video:

A group of horses jumped and pushed through deep snow, leaving the indoor area where they were sheltering from wintry weather in Alberta, Canada, heading back to their pens. https://t.co/M6ThDi55PB pic.twitter.com/RRuGeLuELX — ABC News (@ABC) November 17, 2020

The 44-second video recording has been viewed more than 25,000 times on the micro-blogging site since shared. The post has been reshared on the platform nearly 100 times. Many users of the social media site have tapped the heart button almost 670 times.

According to Environment Canada, warnings of heavy storms and strong winds were indicated on Sunday. The Albertans were urged to stay off roads as poor conditions and collisions were reported throughout southern Alberta. Snowfall and high winds caused burying vehicles, prompted highway closures and led to power outages in many areas over the weekend. Reports citing Environment Canada specified that the snowfall measurements through the weekend were complicated due to blowing snow.

As per veterinarian experts’ publishing in American Association of Equine Practitioners, horses are well equipped to manage everything that winters can offer. They have a knack of getting out of the wind by using their long winter hair coat to their benefit. It helps to trap air next to the skin and also provide insulation against cold weather.

A mount in a healthy body condition can resist temperatures down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit with ease. The only concern is any disturbance whatsoever in the horse’s hair. If strong winds ruffle the hair, it can upset the insulating layer of air trapped underneath, which supplies warmth to them. Wet weather can flatten the hair coat, hence a simple shelter that can serve as a windbreak can prevent chilling the horse.