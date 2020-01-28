Take the pledge to vote

WATCH: Maharashtra Man Escapes from the Paws of Death, Spine-chilling Tiger Attack Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident was recently shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan in which a man could be seen lying under a tiger, with their faces extremely close to each other.

January 28, 2020
A video of a man getting attacked by a tiger and playing dead to save his life in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media.

A video of the incident was recently shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan in which a man could be seen lying under a tiger, with their faces extremely close to each other.

The tweet read, "You want to see how a narrow escape looks like in case of an encounter with a #tiger? #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior."

In the comments section, another user shared the full video of 31 seconds with the caption, "Here's the full video".

In the thread of tweets, he also informed that the incident occurred in Tumsar in Bhandara district, Maharashtra.

The video shows the tiger being chased away by a huge crowd when it suddenly grabs a man. After that, the tiger sits almost on top of him, but the man remained motionless. When the tiger saw that people were still approaching him and trying to scare him away, it got up and ran for its life.

All this while, the man remained still. Apparently sensing him to be dead, the tiger decided to flee without causing any harm to him.

Twitterati heaped praises on the man for his presence of mind.

Many others expressed their concern for the safety of the wild animal.

(With IANS inputs)

