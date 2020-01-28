WATCH: Maharashtra Man Escapes from the Paws of Death, Spine-chilling Tiger Attack Video Goes Viral

A video of a man getting attacked by a tiger and playing dead to save his life in Maharashtra has gone viral on social media.

A video of the incident was recently shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan in which a man could be seen lying under a tiger, with their faces extremely close to each other.

The tweet read, "You want to see how a narrow escape looks like in case of an encounter with a #tiger? #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior."

You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior. pic.twitter.com/1rLZyZJs3i — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 25, 2020

In the comments section, another user shared the full video of 31 seconds with the caption, "Here's the full video".

In the thread of tweets, he also informed that the incident occurred in Tumsar in Bhandara district, Maharashtra.

The video shows the tiger being chased away by a huge crowd when it suddenly grabs a man. After that, the tiger sits almost on top of him, but the man remained motionless. When the tiger saw that people were still approaching him and trying to scare him away, it got up and ran for its life.

All this while, the man remained still. Apparently sensing him to be dead, the tiger decided to flee without causing any harm to him.

Twitterati heaped praises on the man for his presence of mind.

This must have been a horrifying and the most adventurous experience for the man. I am sure he must have used his brain to keep calm and hold the breath to show as if he is dead to escape. And for the tiger- God is great that he did not use is extra brain😁 — Himanshu (@himanshu_tiwari) January 25, 2020

😶 Well the man is undoubtedly courageous ; the way the Tiger leaves him and runs, it seems as if the passers-by have made a loud noise . अंत भला तो सब भला 🙂 — Vandana Sharma (@Reflections_vs) January 25, 2020

How did he manage to remain calm? — तोहार Cold ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) January 25, 2020

भाई इसको तो नया जीवन मिल गया जा के मंदिर में प्रशाद चड़ाए । — Varun Chauhan (@varun10chauhan) January 25, 2020

Many others expressed their concern for the safety of the wild animal.

sir , this video makes me so concerned for both the human life and wild life.what we humans will do when the natural habitants and us are crossing paths. I don't wish to see tiger count going down but if such cases happen to and fro. Next time one of us or a tiger will be dead — Swatee Rawat (@swateerawat06) January 27, 2020

It’s not tiger’s fault we humans have destroyed their habitat,where will these animals go ,we need to conserve their population or else they will be extinct soon🙏🙏🙏🙏 — dhondup namgyal aka danny (@DhondupNamgyal) January 25, 2020

I hope tiger is also safe. People are screaming to save man but we close our eyes when we see any animal scream from pain. Both lives are imp, we should understand this. — N!T! (@naggarwal515) January 27, 2020

Pl could you inform whether the tiger was also saved? It’s a classic example of human wildlife conflict. — Tulikaa Bhatnagar (@Tulika_B) January 25, 2020

(With IANS inputs)

