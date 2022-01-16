WATCH: Maharashtra Man Grooves to Bollywood Numbers to Raise Awareness about Traffic Rules

Being stuck at traffic signal is one common issue across majority of the cities, especially the metropolitans. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most irritating experiences, but a Maharashtra man has found the most entertaining way to pass time. Getting popular as the ‘signal helmet guy’, the young man puts up a short dance performance every time he gets to wait in the trafficto entertain people around him. Although when you first come across his video, it might seem pretty random, a look at the creator’s profile reveals that much thought has gone into each viral reel. Subodh Sunanda Bapu Londhe, popularly known as the ‘Helmet Guy’, from Kalyan in Maharashtra has been earning popularity on Instagram as well as YouTube for almost a year now.

Once again, a video of the ‘Helmet Guy’ was shared by a Twitter user wherein he is seen grooving to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Chammak Challofrom Ra.One. In the video, as the light turned red at the traffic signal, instead of waiting like other people, the ‘helmet guy’ got down and performed on the peppy number, taking others by surprise.

never a dull moment in India(even at a red light) pic.twitter.com/pIZ51z5nrH— Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) January 12, 2022

The ‘Helmet Guy’s’ Instagram profile is flooded with similar videos. Here is the clip where he danced to Bijli Bijliby Hardy Sandhu. The Punjabi singer had also given a shout-out for him.

Talking to The Indian Express, the 26-year-old shared that he started in February last year amid the pandemic. The YouTuber by profession is not a trained dancer but believes that it’s a unique way to combine his love for dance while raising some awareness. He believes that people should enjoy the red signal instead of jumping it.

Londhe revealed that for the first time a red light was installed in his areain 2021,but as people were not used to it, nobody followed. Hence, he thought to dance and keep people entertained while they wait at the red light. “It soon became a fun way to spread awareness,” he added.

