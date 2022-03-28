WATCH: Maharashtra NGO Workers Rescue Spectacled Cobra from Abandoned Well

While most will take to their heels on spotting a venomous snake, a man in Maharashtra’s Nashik instead rescued one from an abandoned well. The courageous rescue was even captured in a video which was later shared by ANI on Twitter. According to the news agency, the venomous snake was rescued by volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organisation. ANI further shared that the rescued snake was an “Indian spectacled cobra (Naag)” that was spotted in an abandoned well in Nashik. In the 2:16-minute clip, the volunteer can be seen pulling the snake by making use of a hook and rope. The man ties the hook to a rope and lowers it down into the well to lift the snake. Meanwhile, the snake can be seen alerted as he spreads his looks ferociously at the rescuer.

#WATCH | The volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organization rescued a highly venomous snake, an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well in the Nashik area of Maharashtra yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sgCm7ZeQ2V— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

As the snake is successfully brought out, another volunteer from the organisation helps the man in keeping the serpent at a safe distance. While the snake looks poised to attack anytime, the man guides it towards a black bag and manages to push it inside. Subsequently, he ties the bag to ensure that the slithering reptile doesn’t make its way out.

The thrilling rescue video amassed more than 33,000 views on Twitter where users in the comment section praised the volunteers for their brave act. However, some users were skeptical if displacing the snake from an abandoned well was appropriate. “Rescued from abandoned well? Lol, he might be enjoying. How can be someone rescued from habitual and comfortable environment,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another user too questioned the rescue and said that the snake might be living there on purpose.

Rescued from abandoned well? LoL he might be enjoying. How can be someone Rescued for habitual and comfortable environment?— ગૌતમ પ્રજાપતિ 🇮🇳 (@Gautamprajapati) March 26, 2022

"Rescued" is misnomer he was there purposely and might be living there ….usse jada bura toh wo black bora hai !— utkarsh singh (@khanabadous) March 27, 2022

Earlier, another spectacled cobra was rescued from a company garden in Thane district of Maharashtra. The venomous snake, measuring three and a half feet in length, was rescued from the Vartak Nagar locality. In that rescue too, a snake lover, Parag Shinde, had skillfully captured the snake in a container.

