WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Has a Hidden 'Talent' You Were Probably Not Aware of
Veteran cricketer MS Dhoni is making the headlines and no, it isn't for his lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps.
File image of MS Dhoni / Getty | Twitter screenshot: @BoriaMajumdar.
A video of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is doing the rounds on social media and this time it is not about a splendid shot, but for singing a famous Bollywood song at an event.
In the video, Dhoni can be seen sharing a panel with sports journalist Boria Majumdar and humming the iconic Bollywood song, "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon". The members of the audience chimed along and clapped as Dhoni channelled his inner singer on the stage.
Sharing the video from the rare occasion on microblogging site Twitter Majumdar said, “As I said yest it was a very relaxed conversation. First at the event and then for an hour and a half off-camera on all things cricket. Will def write at some point. Here is @msdhoni singing his favorite two lines. We talked about him as father, husband, son and all else.”
As I said yest it was a very relaxed conversation. First at the event and then for an hour and a half off camera on all things cricket. Will def write at some point. Here is @msdhoni singing his favorite two lines. We talked about him as father, husband, son and all else. pic.twitter.com/XQ3ETPiCjw— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 9, 2019
The song "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon" is from the 1976's film Kabhi Kabhie. The song has been sung by Mukesh, composed by Khayyam, and has lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi.
This, however, is not the first time the former Indian captain’s singing video has gone viral. Recently, a video of him humming Bollywood number "Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye" had taken the Internet by a storm.
The video which was shared by many fans, including an Instagram user preeti_simoes, had netizens cheering for Dhoni.
View this post on Instagram
WARNING: PLS WATCH AT UR OWN RISK... The very talented Mr Mahi ... @mahi7781 pls dont kill me for postin dis one !!! But dis awaaz had to b shared !! @sakshisingh_r urs comin soon ! Duet singer : @anubhavdewan_ wah wah wah !!! Audience : me n #monusingh Thank god @sambhavdewan ur dad came to de rescue... Thanksss @__refulgence for an amazing night !!
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Basu Prasad Announces Separation from Husband Rohit Mittal in Less Than a Year of Marriage
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Loving His Unemployed Days for the First Time in a Long Time
- Sonakshi Sinha on Possibility of Female Version of Dabangg: There's Still a Long Way to Go
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway