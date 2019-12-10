Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Has a Hidden 'Talent' You Were Probably Not Aware of

Veteran cricketer MS Dhoni is making the headlines and no, it isn't for his lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Has a Hidden 'Talent' You Were Probably Not Aware of
File image of MS Dhoni / Getty | Twitter screenshot: @BoriaMajumdar.

A video of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is doing the rounds on social media and this time it is not about a splendid shot, but for singing a famous Bollywood song at an event.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen sharing a panel with sports journalist Boria Majumdar and humming the iconic Bollywood song, "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon". The members of the audience chimed along and clapped as Dhoni channelled his inner singer on the stage.

Sharing the video from the rare occasion on microblogging site Twitter Majumdar said, “As I said yest it was a very relaxed conversation. First at the event and then for an hour and a half off-camera on all things cricket. Will def write at some point. Here is @msdhoni singing his favorite two lines. We talked about him as father, husband, son and all else.”

The song "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon" is from the 1976's film Kabhi Kabhie. The song has been sung by Mukesh, composed by Khayyam, and has lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi.

This, however, is not the first time the former Indian captain’s singing video has gone viral. Recently, a video of him humming Bollywood number "Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye" had taken the Internet by a storm.

The video which was shared by many fans, including an Instagram user preeti_simoes, had netizens cheering for Dhoni.

