WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Has a Hidden 'Talent' You Were Probably Not Aware of

A video of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is doing the rounds on social media and this time it is not about a splendid shot, but for singing a famous Bollywood song at an event.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen sharing a panel with sports journalist Boria Majumdar and humming the iconic Bollywood song, "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon". The members of the audience chimed along and clapped as Dhoni channelled his inner singer on the stage.

Sharing the video from the rare occasion on microblogging site Twitter Majumdar said, “As I said yest it was a very relaxed conversation. First at the event and then for an hour and a half off-camera on all things cricket. Will def write at some point. Here is @msdhoni singing his favorite two lines. We talked about him as father, husband, son and all else.”

As I said yest it was a very relaxed conversation. First at the event and then for an hour and a half off camera on all things cricket. Will def write at some point. Here is @msdhoni singing his favorite two lines. We talked about him as father, husband, son and all else. pic.twitter.com/XQ3ETPiCjw — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 9, 2019

The song "Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon" is from the 1976's film Kabhi Kabhie. The song has been sung by Mukesh, composed by Khayyam, and has lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi.

This, however, is not the first time the former Indian captain’s singing video has gone viral. Recently, a video of him humming Bollywood number "Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye" had taken the Internet by a storm.

The video which was shared by many fans, including an Instagram user preeti_simoes, had netizens cheering for Dhoni.

