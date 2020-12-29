Watch: Mahindra Thar Comes to the Rescue of Range Rover Evoque Stuck in Sand

Enthusiasm for off road racing is on the rise in India. As the sport is growing, SUVs are also being driven on off-road conditions by experts familiar with the terrain and tracks. These experts usually guide the owners so the vehicle’s potential can be fully explored.

In a viral video doing rounds on the internet, a Mahindra Thar rescues a Range Rover Evoque stuck in sand. In the almost seven minute long video uploaded by SHRI vlogs, a Range Rover is stuck on off-road terrain, when a Thar is brought to rescue the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The video opens at an off road sport location with open ground and sand and dunes around it. And then, we find a Range Rover Evoque which is stuck in the sand and is not able to move.

Check out the video here:

The vehicle is trapped in the sand and because of only loose sand around, it was not getting any traction on its wheels. A few minutes later, Evoque is pulled by attaching a winch to the back of the SUV with the help of Thar. Then, the driver of Thar turned the vehicle off when it started overheating and its bonnet was opened to cool it down.

With more effort and in a few more tries, the Evoque is pulled again. One of the reasons why Range Rover Evoque got stuck can be its lack of experience on sand. It is a luxury compact vehicle with a AWD system and competes with BMW X1, Audi Q3.

But in the video, the driver of the Evoque must have continued accelerating while the vehicle was trapped and the heavy throttle input must have resulted in wheelspin, hence, digging the tyres more into the sand.

One has to be careful while driving such vehicles on unfamiliar surfaces and make sure to avoid sudden movements so its tyres do not get stuck in the loose sand. In case it gets stuck and it seems like the vehicle is sinking more deep as it gets accelerated, simply put the car in reverse and accelerate over the stretch. The car will easily cross the sections and be pulled out if it has enough momentum.

There are high chances of the vehicle getting stuck on off-road and that is why it is a safe option to always travel in groups while going off road or on dune bashing. Just in case if a car breaks down or gets trapped, one wouldn’t get stranded in the middle of nowhere with no help around. It is also advised to always carry a tow rope for these situations.