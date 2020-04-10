Watch: Male Nurse ‘Seduces’ Authorities for PPE and Allowance in this Viral Video

Doctors, nurses and medical workers across the world have at one point or the other raised concerns over the quality and quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that they were receiving amidst the pandemic.

Now, a male nurse from Seattle, Washington, US, has come up with his unique appeal. In a video posted on his TikTok channel, he is seen to be “seducing” the government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for “appropriate PPE and hazard pay”.

A wedding and adventure elopement photographer by day and an emergency resident nurse by night, Henry Tieu can be seen grooving with medical equipment at a hospital while making his case. Henry hangs a COVID-19 sign by the door, slides and stretches on equipment in his bid to garner proper attention of medical professionals.

TikTok tune of ‘They wanna see if it’s true’ by Shane Fullerton plays in the background which uses the song ‘Me & U’ by Cassie as its basis.

While the hilarious touch to the video made it go viral on social media, Henry has been sharing the situation doctors and nurses are being put in. In one of his Instagram posts, he has shared his daily routine and how “social distancing [was] not an option” for them.

“Before I leave my car to go working the hospital, I take a couple of deep breaths,” Henry wrote saying how America was suffering to cope with fulfilling the demand of PPEs. He asked everyone to stay home for the innumerable medical staff risking their lives daily.

