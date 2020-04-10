Watch: Male Nurse ‘Seduces’ Authorities for PPE and Allowance in this Viral Video

Doctors, nurses and medical workers across the world have at one point or the other raised concerns over the quality and quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that they were receiving amidst the pandemic.
Now, a male nurse from Seattle, Washington, US, has come up with his unique appeal. In a video posted on his TikTok channel, he is seen to be “seducing” the government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for “appropriate PPE and hazard pay”.
A wedding and adventure elopement photographer by day and an emergency resident nurse by night, Henry Tieu can be seen grooving with medical equipment at a hospital while making his case. Henry hangs a COVID-19 sign by the door, slides and stretches on equipment in his bid to garner proper attention of medical professionals.
TikTok tune of ‘They wanna see if it’s true’ by Shane Fullerton plays in the background which uses the song ‘Me & U’ by Cassie as its basis.
While the hilarious touch to the video made it go viral on social media, Henry has been sharing the situation doctors and nurses are being put in. In one of his Instagram posts, he has shared his daily routine and how “social distancing [was] not an option” for them.
Before I leave my car to go work in the hospital, I take a couple of deep breaths, focus on my breathing, and Cardi-B prep talk myself into leaving all the anxieties behind. I see how the CDC change their guidelines 180 degrees around so we can conserve PPE. I see how it is the best decision to do in the current SITUATION but truly not the best decision for FRONTLINE HEATH CARE WORKERS or to keep us safe. I can’t speak about my own hospital due to privacy and confidentiality policies. But one thing I can say for sure is that healthcare workers across America are struggling with getting enough and appropriate PPE to take care of patients SAFELY. I, and also all of my colleagues, take care of patients, listen to their lung sounds, heart sounds, reposition them so they don’t get bed sores, run into their rooms when things go South: Our faces inches away from our patients, breathing the same air they do, Social Distancing is NOT AN OPTION for us. Upon leaving the hospital, the entire drive home, I sit in silence, tracing my every moves throughout the shift, asking whether I cleaned my hands enough, am I bringing anything home to my family? I don’t want to speak for all of healthcare workers out there but I can say that we go to work because we care, because we want to make a difference, because we want to help others. This post is not to ask you to do anything for healthcare workers but to share with you what healthcare workers have to face everyday. Stay Home For Us! (The surgical mask in the photo above is from my supply closet, not taken from the hospital) 📸 @rainandpines • • #covid #coronavirus #nurselife #malenurse #stayhome
“Before I leave my car to go working the hospital, I take a couple of deep breaths,” Henry wrote saying how America was suffering to cope with fulfilling the demand of PPEs. He asked everyone to stay home for the innumerable medical staff risking their lives daily.