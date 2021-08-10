West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in a video, was seen performing a tribal dance and playing drums at Jhargram. The video is from an event that was held on August 9 to commemorate International Day for World’s Indigenous People, also known as World Tribal Day. Banerjee, who had donned the tribal attires on top of her white saree, jived to the beats of Jhumur. The chief minister also played the Jhumur, a hand instrument used by tribes in West Bengal and dhamsa, a specific type of drum.

The full video of her tribal dance was shared by ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances, plays a drum at an event organised on the occasion of #WorldTribalDay2021 in Jhargram pic.twitter.com/fFHNDG8JQa— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Many Twitter users praised Banerjee for her effort to really mix in with tribal culture.

Speaking at the event, Banerjee called for the protection of the rights of tribal communities across the country. She said that World Tribal Day also marks the beginning of Quit India movement and the contribution of tribals in India’s freedom struggle cannot be forgotten. “I bow to them,” she added.

Highlighting one of the laws implemented by the WB government, Banerjee said that the land of Adivasis cannot be transferred. She urged state governments of the country to bring the law in order to protect the rights of tribal people. “We have made a super specialty hospital, a university, four colleges, and a sports complex in the tribal districts,” Banerjee said. The WB chief minister further highlighted that Bengal is the only state where Santhali, a tribal language, is taught.

The tribal dance was followed by a ceremony, wherein the CM honored prominent personalities of the tribal community. It was Banerjee’s first visit to Jangalmahal after she became the chief minister for the third consecutive time. She has been visiting several districts around the state and her visit to Jhargram was on the agenda. The chief minister will also be doing aerial surveillance of the flood-affected districts.

