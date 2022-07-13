WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Serves 'Phuchkas' at Roadside Stall During Darjeeling Visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee served “panipuri” or “phuchka” to people at a stall during her Darjeeling visit and a video of the incident went viral on social media. At the Sunday Haat organised by a self help group, the Chief Minister served the snack while also listening to a woman who runs a shop voice her troubles in running the business all by herself. While she was at the stall, people talked to her about their concerns and thanked her for coming. That was when she glanced at a container with the phuchka shells and asked the women running the stall to give some snacks to a person who had come from Bangladesh.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Banerjee could also be seen buying phuchka for some children in the area. She began helping the women at the shop knead the potato mash that goes inside the phuchka, pouring the flavoured water and serving them on plates to the children whom she had asked to gather around. At one point, Banerjee could also be heard mentioning that she had made momos at the shop the last time she visited there.

As per PTI, the TMC supremo is visiting Darjeeling to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected board members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration on Tuesday. She also has a programme lined up for Wednesday. In 2019, she had also served tea in a similar fashion while she was returning to Kolkata from the sea resort town of Digha.

