Watch: Man Accidentally Pulls Out Eyebrows While Removing Peel-off Mask from Face in Scotland

Beauty products can help transform you but sometimes things can go horribly wrong. In one such incident, a man in Scotland accidentally pulled out his eyebrows after he applied a face mask on them.

John Meechan, 30, requested his wife to apply a blackhead peel-off mask on his face but when she refused, he decided to do it himself. But he did not quite understand when his wife asked him not to apply the mask on his eyes. He put it on his eyebrows and parts of his lips.

When his wife Tracy Dougall started peeling off his mask, the results were concerning but also hilarious. John’s eyebrows got waxed out while taking off the mask. Laughing hysterically, Tracy said, “It’s actually waxing them I swear to God.”

Soon, their daughter Paige also joined in removing the face mask. The entire incident was recorded by Tracy and shared on Facebook. The video has so far received more than 19,000 views so far.

When the daughter was removing the mask from his lips, the pain was unbearable for John. He asked if there was a better way to remove it. But Paige found the whole process so funny that she even suggested waking up her sleeping sister to join in the process of removing the mask from their dad’s face.

As reported by Daily Record, John had to wash his face with hot water afterwards to remove the pieces of mask from his face. John said that he nearly injured himself while doing that. The man belongs to Scotland’s Irvine and works as a scaffolder. He is married to 34-year-old Tracy and they have two daughters together — Paige and Leah.

As per John, there are a few bits of hair still left on his eyebrows. “If this is what women have to go through to be beautiful, then I'll stick with being ugly,” he said.