Watch: Man Arrives on Horseback to Deliver Parcel as Snow Chokes Roads in Kashmir

A delivery boy in Kashmir reportedly arrived on a horse to deliver the parcels that he was carrying in the backpack. The video of the unusual sight has been going viral on Twitter as the horse walks over the snow-covered roads. It looks like a strange mix of medieval era with the modern times.

In the video, the man mounted on the horse is seen coming into an alley with a backpack, while his face is covered with a mask. He then stops outside a residential gate where another man is waiting to collect his parcel from the horse-borne delivery man. He then places the packet on a snow mound, probably to ensure no-contact delivery, before taking his royal ride again.

While the video has been going viral and has been getting all sorts of funny reactions, it has also raised questions on how the administration in Kashmir has failed to clear away the snow from the roads. Last week, Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall, disrupting, road and air traffic and power connection was snapped too in many parts.

People complained that vital road connections, including the road to airport, remained cut off because the snow wasn't cleared from main roads. Some even claimed that they had to walk all the way to airport to catch the flight.