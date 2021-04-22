WATCH: Man at Gunpoint Knocks Down Armed Robber in California, Netizens Call Him 'Captain America'

A surveillance video of a failed armed robbery attempt in San Leandro town in the US state of California has gone viral on social media. The dramatic video shows a man walking up to his parked vehicle on an empty street when two suspects come near him and one of them points a gun. However, the well-built man seems unalarmed and knocks him down with a punch as his accomplice, frightened, watches from behind.

The man then overpowers the robber and throws him on the ground. He then kneels on the attacker who squeals. The other suspect screams, “Hey! What are you doing? Let him go."

The man then releases the attacker from his hold and shouts, “Get out of here." The attackers immediately escape leaving the gun behind in the middle of the street.

Instagram users have praised the man and his courage, comparing him with Marvel’s hugely popular superhero, Captain America, a World War II veteran-turned First Avenger played by Chris Evans.

“They (the robbers) should’ve known better when the guy said, ‘Are you serious,’ while a gun was pointed at him. Got exactly what he deserved, but I pray it was a lesson learned,” an Instagram user commented on the video.

“He knows Krav Maga (military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israeli security forces). He made the robber cry,” another said.

CBS News cited the local police as saying that the two robbers were juveniles and were involved in a string of robbery attempts in the area, along with others, including at a bank. All the cases related to them have been referred to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center for prosecution, the report said.

Amid rising incidents of robbery, several news reports said the San Leandro Police Department was considering imposing a curfew during the night after receiving inputs about imminent criminal activity in the area.

