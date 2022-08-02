Watch: Man Balances Rotating Sword All Over His Body Leaving Internet Stunned

If you are an avid social media user, you must have come across frequent motivational videos by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. He is known to share videos with strong captions that are captivating as well as motivating. Most of the videos he shares from his Twitter handle are about men performing extraordinary tasks and the most recent one going viral is no different.

You may have seen martial arts movies starring legends like Jackie Chan, adept at displaying their expertise in handling weapons like the sword, rotating and revolving it at high speed. However, a man in this video has gone a step further and is seen using his entire body, including his legs and feet as points of the fulcrum to rotate the sword. He is seen perfectly balancing the sword on his shoulders and hands while displaying the fluidity of his body movements. To make it all stunning, he even does a full side flip in the air while balancing the sword on his back. Take a look at the video here.

It has certainly taken the man years of practice, strong will and conviction to pull off moves like that and IPS wrote a fitting caption that said, “An example of concentration, skill and years of practice. It looks as if the sword is also a part of his body.”

The tweet has close to 3000 likes and people have been left impressed by the unique physical talent of the man in the video. Most comments were in line with the notion that practice makes a man perfect and that no one can stop the strong-willed.

