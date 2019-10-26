Watch: Man Blows Up His Backyard in a Bid to Kill Cockroaches
In a video, that was shared on Twitter, Cesar is seen tossing lighted matches in a hole where he had poured gasoline.
Video grab. (Twitter)
A Brazilian man on Friday almost blew up his backyard in a bid to kill too many "invading" cockroaches.
According to the New York Post, Cesar Schmitz said that his wife complained of too many roaches and "begged" him to "destroy their nest under the ground once and for all.”
In a video, that was shared on Twitter, Cesar is seen tossing lighted matches in a hole where he had poured gasoline.
Within minutes, the ground exploded sending debris fly everywhere.
The footage, which was captured by a home camera, shows his dog coming out in a shock.
The video was shared by @EvanSandhoefner, who tweaked it with an audio. He captioned it, "I just felt like this was missing something..."
I just felt like this was missing something... pic.twitter.com/MV7vU4jxa6— Evan Sandhoefner (@EvanSandhoefner) October 20, 2019
The post garnered nearly 1,000 likes and 200 retweets and it looks as if Twitter had a fun time reacting to it.
BUT ARE THE DOGS OK?!— caffeinatedfangirl (@caffeinatedfan1) October 23, 2019
Love the music! Perfect— Sarah Bell (@4crazybells) October 21, 2019
Art.— Adrian L. H. Graham 🙋🏾♂️ 🏳️🌈 (@UUXMNR) October 20, 2019
The sound editing on this. ON POINT!— Gabe Buck (@GabeBuck33) October 24, 2019
Anybody know what he was up to? I’m very curious.— Daft Thing (@ThingDaft) October 20, 2019
At least it didn’t hurt the doggos— TheyCallHimD (@TheyCallHimD82) October 23, 2019
Ehhh yeeaaaaaahhhhhBOOM! Drops the bass line!— Abe-io the Zerio (@realZeroHero) October 21, 2019
October 23, 2019
