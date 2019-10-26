Watch: Man Blows Up His Backyard in a Bid to Kill Cockroaches

A Brazilian man on Friday almost blew up his backyard in a bid to kill too many "invading" cockroaches.

According to the New York Post, Cesar Schmitz said that his wife complained of too many roaches and "begged" him to "destroy their nest under the ground once and for all.”

In a video, that was shared on Twitter, Cesar is seen tossing lighted matches in a hole where he had poured gasoline.

Within minutes, the ground exploded sending debris fly everywhere.

The footage, which was captured by a home camera, shows his dog coming out in a shock.

The video was shared by @EvanSandhoefner

