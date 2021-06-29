Watch: Man Calmly Munches on Chicken Wings Even as Armed Man Robs Restaurant

‘Keep yourself calm in difficult situations is a mantra that is easy to preach but too difficult to follow in practicality. But when you win over your mind, there is nothing that can come between you and your peace — not even a robbery. A man has gone viral after a video of him continuing to eat chicken while being robbed at an eatery surfaced online. The incident which was caught on CCTV camera show this man wearing a FILA hoodie eating chicken wings moments before an armed robber wearing a motorcycle helmet enters the frame. While other people present there to try to flee away after spotting the robber, this man continues to be seated while enjoying the chicken wing he was having.

In fact, he barely reacts even when the robber flashed a gun in front of his face and snatches a chain from his neck. Later, the robber is seen collecting money probably from the cash counter of the eatery before turning back and almost moving out. But just then, this ‘cool’ guy puts his hand in his pocket and hands his phone to the robber without even being asked to. After this, the robber also collects the phone of the woman sitting next to this guy and walks out of the place.

Since being shared online on June 26, the video has so far got over 1.31 lakh views along with several comments from users. Reacting to the video, one of the users joked about the man’s love for chicken and said that he wanted to try how tasty this wing was.

While there has not been any mention of the place of the incident, the CCTV footage suggests that it was likely from a Spanish-speaking country. The date and time on the footage are mentioned as 09:44 pm on June 17, along with ‘Jue’ written on the side. ‘Jue’ stands for ‘Jueves’, which means Thursday in Spanish

