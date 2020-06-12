Watch: Man Carries His Visually Impaired Pet Alligator Like a 'Baby' into Ice-Cream Parlour

One would presume that alligators are ferocious reptiles who are usually in a mood to fight.

However, now, an adorable video of a visually impaired alligator is winning the internet’s heart.

A TikTok video shows a woman carrying her pet alligator in her arms as one carries their baby. The little reptile is seen wearing a yellow t-shirt.

This heartwarming incident was recorded by an onlooker named Rachel Bowman. In the short clip, one can see the pet parent lifting the gator like a baby as they both enter an ice cream parlour named, “Key Lime Pie”.

The video was originally shared four days ago and has managed to get over 2.3 million views on the video sharing portal itself.

Majority of the comments on the post are oozing of love. A person said, “awwwww it's his Baaa-byyyyy!”, another wrote, “okay, but that’s kinda adorable”.

According to a report published in Florida Today, the alligator is six years old and is called Sweetie.

Sweetie’s parent Louie Morehead, who also happens to be the owner of the Florida Key Lime Co told the news portal that he took the alligator in as a rescue. Before being adopted by Louie, Sweetie belonged to a wildlife park.





Elaborating upon the reason for adopting Sweetie, Louie revealed that since the alligator is visually impaired the chances of survival in the wild were less.