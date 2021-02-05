Watch: Man Casually Sits amid a Number of Huge Snakes inside Glass Box in This Terrifying Video

A video featuring a man sitting in the middle of several large snakes is doing on the internet, which is enough to send shivers down your spine. In an old video which has resurfaced online on Twitter, Jay Brewer, founder of Reptile Zoo in California, is casually sitting in a glass enclosure with large snakes. The one and a half minute long video is enough to make one shudder but Brewer seems to be calm and perfectly quirky while talking to the camera. While the scenes can make the viewers nervous, there isn’t a single sign of trouble on Brewer’s face.

The clip starts with Brewer talking to his followers while snakes of different shapes, sizes and colours are slithering across him. Looking at the camera, he tells his followers that he loves them and proceeds on to pretend like he is stuck underneath their weight, resulting he would have to spend the night in the enclosure and screams that snakes are so dangerous.

Brewer then proceeds on to share that it has been his dream since he was a little kid to have a reptile zoo with big snakes, urging his followers to not give up on their dreams. If you thought that the already terrifying scenes couldn’t be scarier, then you’re wrong. As he thanks his followers for their support, a bunch of tangled snakes fall down on him. Brewer exclaims, “Woah! Man… these guys are giving me a hug for 2019.” Brewer casually laughed and continued talking to the camera normally with no sign of fear, but that wouldn’t be the case of Twitter users who are sharing the video. Take a look at the original video shared by The Reptile Zoo on Instagram in 2019.

On February 3, a 12-seconds clip of the video was shared by a Twitter user with a caption that read, “CAN YOU SPEND 1 HOUR INSIDE HERE FOR 50 MILLION DOLLARS?” The clip has been viewed more than 3 lakh times and has been retweeted over 1300 times.

The video prompted a number of responses from netizens. While some pointed out how these snakes are not dangerous at all, others wrote how they would have given them a proper home for 50 million dollars.

There were some funny reactions to the video as well.

Me The moment those snakes fell from the ledge pic.twitter.com/vyEstuRCmp — Snap, Crackle, Poppers— (@KeithHollandd) February 3, 2021

Some people claimed that even if those snakes are not poisonous, they are still constrictors.

Everyone saying they'd do it if they're not poisonous but are yall forgetting snakes loves to constrict you? They will literally hug you to death — Alsia🍀 🏞 (@maxforever) February 3, 2021

Sure. As long as they're not constrictors you're probably fine. — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) February 3, 2021

Every one of those snakes are constrictors. 😳 — Devin (@dmc1180) February 3, 2021

See more reactions here:

Shiid... sometimes i have snakes that hang around me who pretend to be my friend and i dont get paid. At least im getting paid for this one! pic.twitter.com/vK6iNBicPN — Roger (@roger43105730) February 3, 2021

Yes,but i'll keep throwing up 😂 & also they must be well fed before the 1hr pic.twitter.com/A2Xuj1G9oR — King Richard Chidi IV (@ChidiRichard8) February 3, 2021

For $50mil I'd move in there with them for a year lol pic.twitter.com/uR7Or50nEn — Eric (@Whisperofdogs) February 3, 2021

Creepy, sin;t it?