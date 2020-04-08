Watch: Man Celebrates His Birthday Alone, Blows Candles with Hair Dryer amid Lockdown

With the novel coronavirus gripping the world, people have been forced to be confined to their homes. Most of the countries have imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which have resulted in planned parties and birthday celebrations being cancelled. However, people are finding unique ways to celebrate their birthday amid the lockdown.

Now, a hilarious video of a birthday celebration has surfaced on video-sharing platform TikTok. As the clip begins, we see the background decorated with helium balloons and the birthday boy sitting on a chair along with a chocolate cake. As the video proceeds, people can be heard singing the birthday song in the background.

Moments later, the birthday boy takes out a hairdryer to blow the candles. In the final frame, the camera pans and shows people had joined the celebration through video calls.

Since the footage was posted on TikTok, it has been viewed over 2 million times. It has garnered over 2 lakh likes and 2,000 comments, with a user saying, “Omg the world [has] totally changed because of corona.” Another person said, “I thought there’s somebody with you,” while another TikTok user commented, “I laughed at this #mask and #gadgets.”

The novel coronavirus has infected over 14 lakh people, and the death toll has crossed over 80,000. In India, over 4,500 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus and over 100 people have succumbed to COVID-19.