Man Chants PM Modi's Name 10,000 Times to 'Promote' Voting

In the video, this guy chant's Prime Minister Modi's name 10,000 times.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Man Chants PM Modi's Name 10,000 Times to 'Promote' Voting
In the video, this guy chant's Prime Minister Modi's name 10,000 times.
The country is gearing up to elect its next Prime Minister and this election season, we've seen some pretty quirky things happening. From unusual visitors like snakes in polling booths to rap songs, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have been quite entertaining for us, the aam janta.

Scrolling through social media feeds on a poll day is a TREAT, because you never know what you may come across. From heartwarming stories to bizarre events, Twitter and Facebook are filled with live updates as the fourth phase of the elections are underway.

Amidst the cacophony, we came across this particularly interesting tweet by a guy named Rushikesh Sakpal. We found his YouTube channel, which as of now, consists of only two videos. In the video, Rushikesh chant's our Prime Minister's name 10,000 times.

When the video begins, Rushikesh tells his viewers that the only purpose behind his making the video is to spread awareness about voting. He says that voting is a democratic right and that everyone must exercise their franchise. In order to do so, he chants "Modi" 10,00 times.

And yes, he actually completes the challenge. The video is roughly an hour long and we watched it till the very end to make sure. Word of caution : You cannot miss his hilarious expressions as he continues with his mission.

Watch video here:



Rushikesh emphasizes he isn't campaigning for any political party and that his intentions are simply to reach out to voters. Let us know what you think about the video!
