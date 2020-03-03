Watch: Man Claims How He Can Unlock a Smart Phone with His 'Frozen' Severed Thumb

A man from Belarus claimed that his thumb, which was severed from his body three months ago in an accident, can unlock his phone quite perfectly.

Yuri Vinogradov had suffered from a mishap involving a saw and lost the tip of his thumb. But the 53-year-old made sure that he stored the severed tip in the freezer with hopes of sewing it back.

While his age and being diabetic stopped him from getting his thumb back, it sure was useful through a different way.

In a video shot by his son Pavel, The Sun reported, Yuri can be seen taking the thumb out of the freezer and trying to unlock his phone using the frozen body part.

In the around 2 minute video, the frozen thumb does not unlock the phone. Surprisingly after freezing, it does the trick.

After keeping the severed tip in warm water for 10 minutes and drying it, the thumb works like a real one. The sensor of Yuri’s phone, a Chinese-made Elephant S8, accepts responds to the touch.

Pavel can be heard asking his father in the video to see if the thumb can open an app like Facebook. As the video showed, it was actually possible.

This incident is in contrast to multiple studies conducted before that show severed fingers cannot unlock smartphones.



