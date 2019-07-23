Watch: Man Climbs Aircraft's Wings before Taking Off and Tries to Break into Cabin

How must it feel to witness an incident that feels 'right out from the silver screen'? Might be thrilling, might be scary. So long we have only seen in movies our heroes running behind an aircraft to perform stunts, but the situation was somewhat similar in an airport in Nigeria.

In a recent viral video, a man was seen climbing the wings of an Azman Airline on July 19, 2019 at the domestic section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, when the aircraft was preparing to take off.

According to multiple reports, the man was trying to break into the cabin before roaming around the aircraft.

One of the passengers inside the aircraft managed to do a video, which was posted with a long caption on Instagram that read, "Guys this is an emergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking.I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities."

Later, an 'update' was also posted along with the caption,"He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23 minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37 mins."

The end of the long-post gave out the details of the incident,"How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know.'

The man was taken into custody by the airport authority and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) later released an official statement identifying him as Usaman Adamu.

Just In: FAAN identifies Intruder as USMAN ADAMU, takes Responsibility for breach.Credit: @AnthonyPatrickO pic.twitter.com/zM7n1b6ITx — AzmanAir - #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) July 20, 2019

The reason behind such an action of the man, however, is unclear.