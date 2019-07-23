Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
3-min read

Watch: Man Climbs Aircraft's Wings before Taking Off and Tries to Break into Cabin

In a recent viral video, a man was seen climbing the wings of an aircraft at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, when the flight was preparing to take off.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Man Climbs Aircraft's Wings before Taking Off and Tries to Break into Cabin
Video grab of the man on the aircraft's wing. (Instagram)
Loading...

How must it feel to witness an incident that feels 'right out from the silver screen'? Might be thrilling, might be scary. So long we have only seen in movies our heroes running behind an aircraft to perform stunts, but the situation was somewhat similar in an airport in Nigeria.

In a recent viral video, a man was seen climbing the wings of an Azman Airline on July 19, 2019 at the domestic section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, when the aircraft was preparing to take off.

According to multiple reports, the man was trying to break into the cabin before roaming around the aircraft.

View this post on Instagram

Guys this is an emmergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities. Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins. ______ How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬

A post shared by Amb. Otto Orondaam (@otto_orondaam) on

One of the passengers inside the aircraft managed to do a video, which was posted with a long caption on Instagram that read, "Guys this is an emergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking.I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities."

Later, an 'update' was also posted along with the caption,"He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23 minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37 mins."

The end of the long-post gave out the details of the incident,"How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know.'

The man was taken into custody by the airport authority and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) later released an official statement identifying him as Usaman Adamu.

The reason behind such an action of the man, however, is unclear.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram