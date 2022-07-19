Watch: Man Climbs Coconut Tree With Utmost Ease Leaving Netizens Shocked

You must have seen a man climbing rapidly on a coconut tree and it looked so easy. But for that, the body has to be physically fit and the person must follow proper techniques. Something similar was shared by Prem Prakash Meena, an IAS officer, on Twitter. The video showed a man climbing the coconut tree smoothly.

The man, wearing a lungi, is seen climbing a coconut tree in the video with utmost ease. He has not deployed any rescue-related tools, nor has he tied a rope. He appears to be running as he climbs the tree using only his hands and feet. Anyone who tries to climb a tree that high, will find it challenging at first, and even if he succeeds, he won’t be able to progress as quickly as the person in the video. He gets the coconut while ascending and drops it.

The tweet said, “Life is like this, just keep going, you will get the fruit.” More than one lakh people have watched the video, and thousands more have given it likes. Many people have commented on their opinions as well. “Kalyug hai sir,” one of the users said, “Continue working despite the lack of assurance that you will see any progress. Life is not at high altitude sir,” another wrote.

The man in the video has been praised by a woman, who called him brave and self-assured. One more jokingly said, “Zindagi Kuch Zada hi uchai par hai.” Another wrote, “But after getting such a result, one should not lose the balance in excitement, otherwise life will not be available again.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.