WATCH: Man Cooks Bacon and Eggs on Live Volcano as Iceland's Fagradalsfjall Turns 'Tourist Spot'

After being dormant for nearly 800 years, a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland has flared to life last Friday. Prior to it, the island nation was hit by thousands of small earthquakes. The Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption, unlike the 2010 eruption at Eyjafjallajokull, didn’t bring air traffic in Europe to a halt. However, it has given the world some awe-inspiring views of lava flowing from the ground.

The eruption has potentially become a new tourist attraction on the island known for its natural wonders. Thousands of Icelanders are now flocking to the site of the eruption to watch the rare view, while few adventurous souls want to cook on the hot lava.

According to indianexpress.com report, a viral video shows scientists studying the eruption site while another set experiment to cook hotdogs on the scorching crust of magma. A group of scientists who were at the foot of the mountain decided to grill some sausages on the molten lava accumulated, probably to show how high the temperature is.

The video shows bread for the hotdogs was placed on an aluminium foil, while sausage rolls were simply left on the molten surface to cook on their own. Although cooking at such spots may not be new for the scientists, what surprised all online was one of them taking a bite of it, as many wondered if the food was safe enough for consumption.

The just over 1-minute video further shows the volcano kept spewing molten lava in the background, while the scientists garnished the hotdogs with ketchup and then begin to relish to eat the grilled snack, in the foreground.

Among the scores of people visiting the eruption site, another person even tried to cook a classic breakfast menu of eggs and bacon on the lava. Eiríkur Hilmarsson took a frying pan to cook some eggs and bacon and placed it on the lava floor. He filmed the whole incident and later shared the video on YouTube. Unfortunately, his cooking adventure failed, as the flowing lava enveloped and damaged the pan.

Watch it here:

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which classified the eruption as small, it poses no immediate danger to people in Grindavik or to critical infrastructure, the report further mentioned.