Watch: Man Covers Dog Shivering in the Cold With His Own Vest, Restores Our Faith in Humanity

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen offering a helping hand to a dog, who had been lying cold and shivering. The video is just the kind of content you need amid the pandemic!

The video has been shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who often takes to social media to share heartwarming anecdotes and videos. In the video, a small doggo can be seen sitting at a bus stop in an undisclosed location; the dog can be seen shivering in the cold owing to the rain.

The man spots the dog and then covers him with his own vest. After ensuring that the pup was feeling warm, the man pet the dog and then went his way.

Watch the video here:

Those who have the least are always the ones that give the most....This man with a heart of gold saw a sweet lost pup all curled up in a bus stop. Immediately took off his vest and lovingly put it to help him stay warm. Shared💕 pic.twitter.com/uxZNwXO894 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 3, 2020

Dogs truly are a man's best friend.

In another heartwarming incident reported recently, a dog travelled more than 10,000 miles to rejoin with its owners.

As the COVID-19 outbreak forced many countries to adopt strict lockdown measures, the dog’s owners, who were on their round-the-world sailing trip, had to return to their home country Australia. After five months of waiting, the dog named Pipsqueak finally reached its owners on August 11 in what can only be described as a joyous reunion.

Dogs are also known to be extremely compassionate beings. In another incident, a dog was seen sharing his food with a cat. The video of the act was caught on camera and was shared on a Chinese social media portal before it spread like wildfire. In the video, it is seen that the Pooch, named Pudding, brings his pork bun from the kennel and places it in front of the cat.

The seemingly hungry ginger cat takes a while before she finally moves towards food. The cat was seated on a staircase and kept looking at the food. It is only when the dog wags its tail and perhaps gives peace signals does the cat come forward.