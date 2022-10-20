Watch: Man Dances To Haryanvi Song On a Treadmill, Fans Love It

The Internet is full of exciting and entertaining content. From super skills to dance videos, we find everything there. The latest is a dancer grooving to the famous Haryanvi song 2 Gazz Ka Ghoonghat, flaunting his moves on a treadmill.

The video was shared on September 18 on Instagram by Alok Sharma. The video showcased the dancer’s moves on the treadmill and the best part was that the treadmill did not stop him from looking gracious. The video has accumulated over 1 crore views on the social media platform and more than 5.72 lakh people have liked it. Users loved his dance moves on the treadmill and found them unique.

A user commented, “Wow dude, you did amazing.” Another comment in Hindi translated to, “Watching dance makes me want to dance too.” Others found it funny and asked if he pays the gym trainer to dance on the treadmill rather than work out.

Alok Mishra is popular on Instagram with more than 1.23 lakh followers. The artist is also a fitness enthusiast, evident from his well-maintained physique. The dancer is known to post innumerable dance reels regularly on his account and most of them have their views in lakhs and some have even crossed the 1 crore mark.

Alok doesn’t just dance on the treadmill though, and also performs on stage for the public. From mirror dances to treadmill grooves to dancing on stage, the versatile artist has gathered a huge fanbase, which supports him.

