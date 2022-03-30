WATCH: Man Distracts Toddler from Toy Shops in the Most Dad Way Possible

Parents have to do a lot to prevent themselves from spending an ample amount of money on their kid’s demands. A video is doing the rounds on the internet of a father who came up with an interesting trick to distract his child from the toy shops. The trick is “don’t let them see it”. In a video posted by a Twitter user, we can see a man walking with his little daughter in a shopping complex. As the video proceeds, the father holds the daughter in his arms and closes her eyes with one hand. He walks faster past two huge kid shops. After crossing the shops, the father releases his hands over the eyes of the little girl and puts her on the ground. And they continue their cute walk. Captioning the video, the user wrote, “And the 'Father of the Year' award goes to this guy,” followed by laughing emojis. The video has garnered more than five lakh views and 50,000 likes to date.

And the 'Father Of The Year' award goes to this guy…..🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uT1rvf8TVk— Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) March 23, 2022

The comment section is filled with hilarious reactions from the netizens. One of the users wrote, “Father protecting his daughter from materialistic temptations" while another one said he has been doing this trick with his daughter for years. One of the reactions which caught the eyes of Twitterati was of a user who asked whether this trick can be applied with the spouses also.

This isn’t the first time the adorable duo of father and daughter are going viral on the internet. Earlier, one such duo made the headlines for dancing adorably to the tunes of Camila Cabello’s song Don’t Go Yet.

In the video posted on Instagram, we can see a father and daughter dancing in the bathroom in synchronisation. They followed the choreography aptly and aced the dance moves. The fun session caught the eyes of many and they showered them with love and blessings.

