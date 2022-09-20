Watch: Man Diving Into Shallow Water Lands With a Thud, Internet in Splits

You must have heard of the phrase “look before you leap”. Jumping into something, just because you love it, without a proper understanding of the subject, can cause more harm than good. A recent viral video that undertakes a comical turn to this aforementioned phrase is the perfect example of people taking a blind leap of faith.

An account named FailArmy dropped a hilarious video of a man, springing into a water body, without having prior knowledge of its shallow depth. The man’s stupid feat had the Internet community laughing their eyes out. “Low blow, Low Tide,” read the funny caption.

The video revealed a man taking a stroll on a wooden deck near a mooring. From the man’s stance, it seemed that he had planned to dive into the waters. He started to run on the deck and made a massive spring in the water, presumably to take a heavenly swim and cool off.

However, the man had unknowingly made a huge mistake of not assessing the level of the water before taking a plunge. As soon as he swooped into the waterbody, the poor man landed on his back with a heavy and seemingly painful thud. To his bewilderment, the man realised that the water was quite shallow and not at all suitable to take a spring.

The man’s dumb feat drew in some rib-tickling reactions from netizens who couldn’t help themselves from laughing but also feel sorry for the man at the same time. “Ouch,” exclaimed one user. “Bro broke his back,” guessed another.

This is, however, not the first time people were captured doing silly stunts. In another viral video, a man was seen trying to jump into a puddle to have some fun. However, the moment he leapt into the puddle, he sank into a fairly large hole that was not apparent in plain sight.

