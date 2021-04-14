WATCH: Man Dons 'Invisible' Green Suit to Avoid Videobombing Fiancee's Zoom Calls in Viral TikTok

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the world order, forcing people to stay indoors, compelling them to work remotely. Working from home has its own challenges. People have to attend a lot of meetings online and many have encountered awkward moments with family members or pets appearing in the background. One man has, however, discovered a near-perfect solution to avoid the video-meeting gaffes and it is hilarious. Instagram user David Butler may have faced such issues earlier with his fiancee, which probably prompted him to look for a solution. The short video clip posted on social media starts with Butler showing off a green one-piece suit. “I bought this green morph suit, so I’d stop showing on the back of my fiancee’s Zoom meetings,” reads the text on the screen.

Further in the clip, Butler can be seen walking behind his fiancee during a meeting in his ‘invisible suit’ in the most entertaining manner. As he walks past the frame, he slowly merges with the background and even covers his face which surprisingly gets morphed with the ambient surroundings.

Watch it here:

The video clip captioned as "Flawless execution,” and after watching it, you may find it hard to control your laughter. The video clip also shows the fiancé who was busy with her call noticing her partner’s impressive walk, but she chose to continue with her work and not get distracted.

The clip surfaced on Sunday, April 11 and it has garnered over 11,800 views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious incident/clip. They praised Butler’s sense of humour, timing as well as his ingenuity. Several users pointed out how Butler’s funny expression changes when he’s walking in the background.

“This is too good! I’m laughing so hard,” wrote an Instagram user, “Totally nailed it,” joked another. “It’s the invisible man,” remarked a third.

