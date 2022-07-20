Watch: Man Draws With Both Hands In Viral Video, Internet Is Stunned

We have always been taught to use our right hand for the day to day activities, right? There are some people, who despite all efforts end up being lefties (people who use their left hand). Now you will think, what’s new in that? Well, there are also geniuses around the world who can write using both hands together.

And this viral video of a man is an example of the same. However, what makes this clip stand out is that he draws a picture with both hands without even looking at the drawing board. The clip shared by Hindustan Now Global Press is going viral on social media.

The video opens to be from a classroom, where a man is seated on a chair against a blackboard. He is sitting while facing the camera. The man takes both his hands back to the blackboard and draws an outline structure of two faces.

Next, he completes outlining the pictures and then moves to the second one. When it comes to drawing the features of both pictures, the man does it simultaneously. He then moves on to complete the little details of the pictures in perfect sync, one at a time. The 46-second video has racked up roughly 9 lakh views and over 2 lakh comments.

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=753185295819341

People lauded the man’s artistic skills, however, there were some who claimed that he had a mirror placed in front of him. “Adbhut kala ko naman (Hailing this unique talent),” a Facebook user commented. While another goes, “A great art, salute you and your work.”

“Amazing unbelievable n awesome synchronization of hands fingers movement with imagination so appropriately. Great,” a third commented. Even though people claimed that the man was looking into a mirror, they applauded his art. “He is looking down in the mirror but good artist,” a comment read on the post.

What are your views on the clip?

