Watch: Man Drinking Water Oozing out of a Tree Trunk has Left Netiznes Amused

Perhaps the only thing which is more fascinating and full of surprises more than social media is nature. Each day with nature is like revealing a new box full of surprises.

The latest in this league is the crocodile bark tree. The scientific name of this type of tree is Terminalia Elliptica. The fascinating thing about this tree is that it can store water in the dry season.

A video clip of this tree has recently been shared by Indian Forest Official Digvijay Singh Khati. In the clip, one can see a person hitting the tree trunk with a dagger like thing. Seconds later, a stream of water oozes out of the bark. People present there can be seen washing hands and drinking the water that is coming out of the tree.

Apart from the fascinating factor of this tree, it is said that drinking this water helps in easing stomach aches. Another property of this tree is that its bark is fire-resistant.

The official captioned the video as, “Terminalis tomentosa, Crocodile bark tree or Sain. This tree can quench your thirst in rare circumstances”.

As of now, the clip has been viewed more than one lakh times and has been liked by over three thousand users.

Unsurprisingly, the footage left Twitter users amazed and the same was evident in the reactions that they shared in the reply section.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

