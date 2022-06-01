WATCH: Man Dunks Doughnut into Coffee after Bungee Jumping from Height of 60 Metres

If sitting on a comfortable chair and enjoying a doughnut after dunking it in your coffee feels too mainstream, then you too might be heading towards attempting an insane world record. Similar to Ron Jones, who set a new world record for dunking a doughnut by bungee jumping from a height of 60 metres.

Guinness World Records (GWR) shared the clip of the record being attempted on their official Instagram handle. In the clip, various POV footage, including that of Ron is mashed into one. Ron, harnessed to a bungee jumping rope, leaps over the edge and heads straight towards the ground. On the ground lies a coffee cup. As he reaches the ground, he leaps out his hand holding the doughnut, making a successful dip in the coffee cup.

Sharing the clip, GWR, in the caption, wrote, “Highest dunk of a doughnut (bungee jumping) 60.553 metres (198ft 8in) by Ron Jones.”

Take a look:

In the comment section, GWR added that the first attempt at such a record was made in 2013 on the US TV show titled Guinness World Records Unleashed. The video, since being shared, has accumulated almost 7 lakh views and received more than 61,000 likes. Netizens were shocked to see Ron attempting, and successfully setting the record.

“Imagine how confidently this guy dunks his doughnuts on a usual basis,” wrote one user. “Finally, something impressive,” wrote another. One user exclaimed, “This is amazing.” Amid the appreciators, there were some who were having a hard time digging the idea of the record. “Swear they are making up the most random things,” one user commented. Another asked, “How do people come up with these weird records?”

Although an impressive feat, a similar attempt has already swept away a record title in 2016 and still owns it. It is the highest bungee dunk record set by UK’s Simon Berry who dunked a biscuit in a teacup from a height of 73.41 metres.

