Watch: Man Eats Food Amid Heavy Rain, Internet Moved to Tears

The three necessities of life are – food, shelter, and clothing. While some people splurge on luxuries, spending money without thinking twice, others are deprived of even basic facilities. Although we witness this disparity between the rich and poor in our daily life, we tend to ignore them blatantly.

However, the cruellest of hearts won’t be able to turn a blind eye to a recent viral video that depicts the struggles of the impoverished which often goes unnoticed. The clip that has garnered numerous likes has the Internet shedding pools of tears on the heartbreaking visual.

Uploaded on Twitter by an account named Zindagi Gulzar Hai, the 30-second video is marked with touching words, “Dear life, I had a big complaint with you. But after seeing this scene I have quit all my complaints.”

The video revealed a man, presumably a beggar, sitting on his haunches amid a torrential downpour. He sticks close to several scooters parked in that area. The poor man seems to be dying from hunger as he gobbles up food from a plate even in the tremendous rain.

It can be seen that the man has kept the food under one of the scooters to protect it from getting wet while he suffers the brunt of the heavy rain, getting drenched. The clip paints the harsh reality of the marginalised people.

The video has touched the hearts of netizens who couldn’t help but share their thoughts in Twitter’s comment section. While one Twitterati criticised, “This is a funny world.. somewhere someone has no roof to have food and somewhere someone is throwing food coz food was tasteless…,” another wrote, “I cried because I had no slippers until I saw a man with no feet. Be grateful for every single thing you have in life.”

This is a funny world.. somewhere someone has no roof to have food and somewhere someone is throwing food coz food was tasteless…. — Unknown (@debashislucky) September 11, 2022

"I cried bcoz I had no slippers until I saw a man with no feet." Be grateful for every single thing you have in life. 🙏 — Varsha 🌸 (@Varrsha2) September 11, 2022

This was not the first time social media has witnessed such bitter realities of life. In another instance, a video shared on YouTube that had spread like wildfire portrayed a security guard munching on chapatis with nothing but water.

