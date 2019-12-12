Watch: Man Falls into a Deep Well While Rescuing Giant Python That Coils around Him

A video of a man in Kerala, who can be seen rescuing a snake from a well, is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, the man can be seen getting into the well with the support of a rope, after which he holds the snake, which is apparently a Python, by its tail. In the next scene, one can see the snake wrapping itself around the rescuer’s body. But, the rescuer, identified as Shagil, falls into the well along with the snake moments before he was about to touch the surface.

Shagil works with the forest department in Peramangalam, Thrissur. As per a report published in The Indian Express, the man had received a call from an acquaintance in the area where the incident took place.

“When I saw the snake in the well, my first idea was to catch it by using a trap. But the well was deep and as we tried to capture it, it kept moving away. So I decided to get down into the well using a rope. Once, I was in the well, I used a branch to get the snake to come to me and I was able to hold on to its head,” Shagil told local TV news channel Manorama.

However, even though the video does not show what happened to Shagil and the snake after they fell into the well it has been reported that both of them are safe. The snake was rescued in a sack and was released in the wild.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.