WATCH: Man Feeding Tiger Meat on Stick Through Bus Window Shocks Internet

A video which is going viral shows a man feeding a tiger rom his vehicle’s window. Yes, that’s right. Internet is a place for bizarre videos and this one has sparked a debate among netizens. Uploaded on Instagram handle called The Amazing Tigers, the clip shows a bus driver waving a piece of meat on a stick in front of a tiger. Following this, the wild cat approached the window and gulped the food.

The now-viral video, has managed to gather over 36K likes. With the views, come a plethora of opinions by the netizens. Have a look at the video:

While some users found it extremely risky and dangerous, others were amused. “The kind tiger didn’t order combo pack of meat stick with holding hand,” commented an Instagram user sarcastically. Another person wrote, “Hope you know cats can get into small spaces in just one leap. Keep doing foolishness for likes.”

“To be honest, the tiger might not be hungry today. It doesn’t have to be like that forever. Please don’t repeat it again,” suggested another Instagram user.

This comes just a few days after a video from Panna Tiger Reserve went viral. Uploaded on Twitter by Sanjeev Kumar Chaddha, the caption of the video read, “Kudos to our green warriors who with sheer dedication have revived the population from zero in last two decades!!”

The 30-seconds video clip shows a tigress being surrounded by her cubs as they playfully gather around trying to climb on her. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 20K views.

Meanwhile, earlier, another video from Panna Tiger Reserve showed a leopard killing prey. The video shows a leopard climbing a tree and hunting a monkey down. After killing the monkey, the leopard holds the carcass by its teeth and quickly gets down. “A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in Panna Tiger Reserve,” read the caption. The thrilling clip opens with the wild cat that had managed to scale the tree and reach near the canopy to hunt its prey. As the camera focuses on the leopard, a lifeless monkey is seen caught in his jaws. Gripping the tree with its paws, the leopard slowly climbs down while still having the prey in his mouth.

