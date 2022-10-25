Watch: Man Feeds, Plays With Crocodile; Internet Can't Believe Its Eyes

The mere mention of crocodiles can scare people out of their wits, but not the man seen feeding and playing with the giant reptile in a video, which is going viral. An Instagram reel proves that the man is an animal keeper and is not afraid of neither going near the creature nor feeding it.

The crocodile also showed no signs of panic as the man adorably rubbed its chin. People watching them from outside the cage could be seen in utter disbelief. They didn’t expect a calming reaction from the crocodile. This reel shared on October 3 has garnered 1,49,000 views.

A similar video in which a man was seen feeding the crocodile has gone viral. The video shows the man casually cradling the crocodile with his legs. The 15-second video shows the crocodile spreading its front paws. The man then gently rubs his throat and drops a piece of food in his mouth. The ferocious reptile appears to be attached to its owner like a pet.

The video was shared with the caption, “Sir that is not a dog”.

Another user shared a more amusing video of a man having the time of his life with a crocodile. Forget playing or feeding, this man is enjoying a couple dance with a crocodile.

The video left many users in splits and amassed more than 17,000 views.

