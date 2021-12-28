WATCH: Man Finds Baby Frog in Salad Box, Seeks Twitter's Help to Keep Him as Pet

Imagine opening your salad box and finding a cute little baby frog in it? What will be your reaction? Frightened to death, isn’t it? Although Simon Curtis was an exception in this case. The author and actor has been taking care of the amphibian and also feeding snacks to him. Let’s get to see the humorous adventures of Simon and his baby frog.

Simon calls the tiny amphibian adorable and asks if he is his starter pokemon.

he’s so adorable is this my starter Pokémon? 😰😭🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/knyhnCyqk0— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

Simon has named him Tony and filled the entire container with water. He has made a tiny home for Tony as he has put the remaining lettuce back inside.

update: put the remaining lettuce back inside, gave him a mason jar lid of water, and sprayed the entire container down with water. Going to leave him here in the kitchen tonight and then figure out what to do with him tomorrow. His name is Tony 😌💖 pic.twitter.com/0N67qDu7Pg— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

However, Simon was in for a surprise the next day. He found that his little friend has escaped.

TONY ESCAPED!— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

Looks like Tony is up for a hide and seek game. Watch him sitting on the top of a door.

I FOUND HIM.Here is his lettuce container on the counter, and here is where I found him (up on top of a high ass door frame) pic.twitter.com/jE0ohSVXJo — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

Tony feels comfortable in the hands of his best friend Simon. Have a look at how comfortably he is sitting.

and he just lets me hold him 😭💖 pic.twitter.com/NxJ53HwJKD— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

Simon had a word with Mark Howery, who is the senior wildlife diversity biologist at Oklahoma department of Wildlife Conservation. Simon said that Mark had clarified of Tony being a frog.

Just spoke to Mark Howery, Senior Wildlife Diversity Biologist at Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and was able to confirm that Tony is indeed a green tree frog…— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

Simon then sent one of his friends to fetch some live bugs for Tony. The author added that the baby frog need to be kept inside next couple of nights. He will be kept in until temperatures rise enough for him to be released on Thursday or Friday.

sending @j_h_o_r out to get some live bugs for him to eat (I’m in Moderna booster recovery today), as I will need to keep him inside for the next couple of nights until temperatures rise enough for him to be released on Thursday or Friday— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

Watch the cute little thing looking inquisitively at his food and getting ready to have a morsel.

he’s ready to eat 😭 pic.twitter.com/D4fcIbf3ZI— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

The weather seasons however took a toll on Tony’s health. According to Simon, the frog was so dehydrated and shrivelled that he was worried about him. Although, Tony regained his strength when immersed in distilled water.

he was so dehydrated and shriveled I was worried he’d died, but he’s now immersed in distilled water, cleaning himself, and coming back to life!! pic.twitter.com/GwUm9ndP4i— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

What are your thoughts on this? Would you also love to keep frogs as pets?

