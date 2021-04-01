Watch: Man Gets Down at Traffic Signal to Moonwalk, His 'Unreal' Skills Have Netizens Hooked

The internet, among its various surprises from time to time, keeps churning out a few gems. If visuals of animals in the wild fascinate some, others are amazed at the dancing skills displayed. One such latest entry is of dancer Kamil Szpejenkowski, showcasing his incredible moonwalk. The Polish resident’s smooth dance moves have left netizens impressed after it went viral on social media. The clip, which was originally shared on TikTok by Szpejenkowski, features the dancer grooving to the beats of ‘Smooth Criminal’ by Michael Jackson. The video is now being re-posted by many users across different social media platforms, especially Twitter.

Reshared on the microblogging site by a user named David Herrmann, the video clip has garnered close to eight million views and thousands of likes and retweets. Along with the video post, Herrmann wrote that he’s watched the video ‘100 times now’ and is ‘still in awe.’

Watch it here:

I’ve watched the video 100 times now and I’m still in awe. Further, how the woman just walks by like this is normal. pic.twitter.com/UXgwxKtGok— David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) March 27, 2021

The 23-second clip opens with the dancer getting out of the car to showcase his moves. He gets off the vehicle at a traffic signal and then effortlessly transitions into the moonwalk alongside the zebra crossing before getting back into the car. Hermann was not the only one floored by Szpejenkowski’s performance, the viral clip did evoke tons of comments, as netizens flooded the comments section praising the dancer’s moonwalk and dancing skills.

Amazed by the dance moves one user wrote that he ‘couldn’t stop watching the Smooth Criminal’ music video and further added that ‘this is definitely good.’

I couldn’t stop watching the Smooth Criminal music video either. But this is definitely good.— #BidenHarris2020 Trump is a Mobster (@MeetTheTurks) March 28, 2021

Another simply quipped the dance moves being ‘unreal’.

This dudes moonwalk is unreal.— Makazar (@Makazarx) March 29, 2021

A third thought ‘he was on skates’.

I thought he was on skates when we got out of his car.— Efx (@efxSP_) March 29, 2021

While another user commented that his brain keeps fooling him to think that the video is ‘just bad cgi’

My brain keeps telling me this is just bad cgi— Veri (Comms Open, Inquire via DM) (@Verisimlitudes1) March 28, 2021

One more user said that she ‘can’t walk up a flight of stairs’ without injuring herself and such people with amazing dance moves leave her ‘transfixed for hours’.

Well, we are definitely in awe of those slick moonwalk!