WATCH: Man Grieving Loss of Pet Dog Gets a Surprise, Video Leaves Netizens Emotional

Pets undoubtedly fill our lives with an abundance of love and joy. People consider a pet as their own family member and losing one can be a very traumatizing experience for anyone. Dogs are known to be the most loyal companion of humans since forever. For a man who recently lost his furry friend, a sweet surprise changed his mood altogether. His reaction to it has been making the netizens go look for tissues.

In a Twitter video that has now gone viral, a man grieving the loss of his pet dog was surprised by his family members who brought him a puppy as a gift.

“This man was grieving the loss of his dog, when his family brought unconditional love back into his life,” the caption on the Tweet read.

This man was grieving the loss of his dog, when his family brought unconditional love back into his life 🐶🥲🥰 pic.twitter.com/wL3fHPmfKS — Jess 🌻 (@its_jessi_grace) August 24, 2022

The clip shows the man sitting blindfolded on a chair, while a woman from his family stands next to him holding a golden retriever puppy in her arms. She consoles the man saying that everybody in this life needs help sometimes so “I found somebody who can help you”. She then asks him to remove his blindfold. The man immediately breaks into tears after seeing what his surprise was.

Another woman from his family, who was sitting beside him, gives him a hug. The man starts playing with the puppy who was made to wear a huge red bow, as soon as the pet pooch was put on his lap.

The video has left the netizens emotional. “Who brought onions into my house?” a user commented hilariously. “I’m not crying! Yes, I am!” another user wrote with crying and heart emojis. “I love this, it made me cry! So happy for him and the sweet little puppy. Makes me want to run right out to the shelter! (sic)” a person commented expressing their desire to get a furry friend for themselves.

