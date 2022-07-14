WATCH: Man Grooving to Prabhu Deva's Song on Streets Has Some Serious Moves

As euphoric as his song sounds, Prabhu Deva’s amusingly complex dance moves are hard to copy, even by seasoned dancers. Prabhu Deva is one of the finest choreographers in the country and has given us many phenomenal tracks, with his amazing steps. However, one middle-aged man accomplished that very smoothly. While the internet is full of surprises when it comes to discovering some hidden talents, a video of a man grooving to Prabhu Deva’s song Chikku Bukku Rayiley has honestly stunned the internet. And the chances are quite high that the video will make you want to shake your legs too.

The now-viral video shows the man finely copying the iconic dance moves of Prabhu Deva. The video opens with three men standing amidst the market area, of whom one in the middle can be seen clad in the traditional South Indian attire that is lungi and a shirt. The moment the video begins the man in the middle turns his right to face the camera and can be seen dancing to the much-loved track of the 1993 film Gentleman. Apart from slaying the dance moves, the man, who is wearing slippers, even performs the moonwalk smoothly as his friends next to him watch him with folded arms. While revealing his name, the caption read, “Dancer Ramesh Anna.”

The video, which was posted by an Instagram user named Raj Kumar on July 4, has gone crazy viral on the internet. The clip, which honestly defines that age as just a number, was swamped with numerous compliments and praises. One user wrote, “Superb Anna”. Another commented, “His college days must be good golden days”. A third user commented, “Superb dancing style sir.” It shouldn’t come as a surprise that so far the video has been played more than 14 million times and has garnered over one million likes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.