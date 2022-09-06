Watch: Man Guiding Dog Through Flooded Road In Bengaluru Is Prime Example Of 'Kindness In Despair'

Due to the torrential downpour that has interrupted the day-to-day functioning of Bengaluru in the last couple of days, several areas are still under water, with houses and vehicles partially submerged, throwing the normal life out of gear. Videos and pictures featuring the waterlogging menace from across the city are all over the internet. However, amid adversity, we also get a glimpse of “kindness” and the collective spirit to tackle the hard times. After a clip of locals rescuing a BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus went viral, here is another heartwarming content coming straight from the city road.

Actress and former Lok Sabha member Divya Spandana shared a video that showcases a man guiding a street dog through the flooded road. In the clip, we can see the man walking by the side of a road, and the dog is following him. He turns one too many times to keep a check on the four-legged animal. At one point, when the dog appears to be distracted, the man turns and snaps his finger to hold his attention. “Kindness in despair,” Spandana wrote along with a red heart emoticon.

The 10-second video went viral in no time, clocking around 2,000 views on the microblogging site. Prior to this heartwarming clip, the former Lok Sabha member had shared a clip of a parking lot. The video showcases a number of cars half or the verge of getting entirely submerged in water. “Namma Bengaluru,” she captioned the video.

On September 5, a video from Whitefield Main Road made headlines where locals came together to rescue a BMTC bus after it got stuck in a large pool of clogged muddy water. The clip was tweeted by a user, with a caption reading, “Citizens rescue BMTC bus at Whitefield Main Road.” The 45-second video, shared on the evening of September 4, has so far racked up over 95,000 views.

Citizens rescue BMTC bus at Whitefield Main Road #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/GJx4Zx3Kva — Anant Patil (@ADnant) September 5, 2022

The waterlogging and flood-like situation, due to the incessant rainfall, has brought the working of many companies to halt in the city.

