Watch: Man Helps Homeless Woman By Giving Her His Credit Card To Withdraw Money

We often come across videos on social media that show a content creator or a rich businessman helping the poor. The heartwarming videos tell us that there are still good people out there, who can help us during an emergency. Moreover, there are content creators whose entire content is based around helping people in need. Recently, one such video surfaced, in which a man was seen giving a homeless person his credit card — letting her withdraw as much money as she required, to help her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

The viral video was shared on the social media platform by the popular page, Viral Hog. The video was captioned, “No change so I gave her my credit card.” It started with a homeless woman sitting beside an ATM, asking people for money. However, people continued to ignore her until the person making the video came to her.

The man gave the woman his credit card and asked her to withdraw any amount she needed. She then took his credit card and inserted it into the ATM. She then asked the video recorder if it was okay for her to withdraw a particular amount and he repeated, “anything you want”. She then withdraws the amount and thanks the man.

The video has gone viral on Instagram with more than 64,000 views and over 2,400 likes. People in the comment section were divided on whether the woman was really in need of the money or was she someone who was posing as a poor person. Some even claimed that the woman might have come with the cameraman, just for the video.

A user wrote, “Let me just make a video quick for likes and social media validation… I just need to find a beggar whose desperation I can exploit first.”

Another user commented, “Stop giving these career beggars money. Look how she’s dressed. She’ll be getting picked up in the Merc at the end of her shift. Help real people, going through really hard times.”

However, some even appreciated the act. A user commented, “So inspiring and kind which is beautiful to see. Makes me want to do the same for someone in need. Thank you to this person for his compassion and generosity.”

Do you think the act was real? Or was it just a sketch to grab attention on social media?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here