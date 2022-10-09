WATCH: Man Impersonates Inspector to Avoid Paying Toll Tax

A man was caught red-handed by Firozabad police for extorting money from drivers while impersonating a police officer. The 23-year-old not only had a fake police uniform, but the police also found two Aadhaar Cards, two PAN Cards, a fake police ID, ATM documentations, and a Maruti Wagon R car with a “Police” sticker on it. Upon questioning, accused Mukesh Yadav, responded he impersonated a police officer to avoid paying toll tax. In the clip now making rounds on Twitter, Yadav is seen getting questioned by a police officer. Watch it here:

According to The Free Press Journal, the police first found Yadav’s appearance questionable, which led to their suspicion. The police were already aware of a fake police officer extorting money from drivers in the Raja ke Tal Police Chowki area. Yadav was sitting in his car in a three-star uniform and that led the Tundla police to begin questioning him. The police also mentioned they were tipped off about this extortion.

Upon being questioned about his posting by SHO Rajesh Pandey, Yadav tried to misguide him. He also produced his fake identity card when asked for it. However, once an in-depth inquiry began, Yadav was not able to evade it.

Firozabad Police took to Twitter to share the details about this incident. In their tweet, they shared snaps of the details of the case, Yadav’s blurred photograph, and the fake documents that were found. The tweet read (translated), “Police station Tundla police team arrested an accused wearing the uniform of a police inspector while making illegal recovery from vehicles. Fake Aadhar card, fake ID card of Police Inspector, photo in police uniform and other items were recovered from the possession of the accused.”

Yadav, a resident of Sahibabad, used to extort money from private buses and trucks late at night, using his car with the Police sticker. He is currently booked under sections 170, 171, 420, 468, 469, and 471. He also had two other companions involved. The CO of Tundla, Harimohan Singh, has stated that the investigation is under process and the police are trying to find out if more people were involved.

