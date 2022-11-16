CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Man Jumps, Dances Over Fire And Then...
1-MIN READ

Watch: Man Jumps, Dances Over Fire And Then...

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 12:39 IST

Delhi, India

Next, the man makes an effort to extinguish the fire.

Next, the man makes an effort to extinguish the fire.

In a video going viral on social media, a man is seen playing with fire.

There have been several incidents in the past where careless actions have led to unfortunate incidents. Along the same lines, a video of a man playing with fire is going viral on social media.

In the clip, the man is seen playing with fire, running, jumping and dancing over it. However, within seconds, his clothes caught fire and he was seen running for his life. At first, the man’s pants caught fire but then it reached his shirt.

The link for the video is given below.

Playing With Fire from Whatcouldgowrong

Next, the man makes an effort to extinguish the fire. First, he unbuttons his burning shirt and throws it, then he tries to put out the fire by rubbing it on the ground. But when nothing comes to fruition, he jumps into the pond.

The video has been shared on the social media platform Reddit. Till now, it has been viewed more than 14,000 times so far. A user wrote, “idiots doing idiot things”, while another commented, “Once again a child did not learn what to do in case they are on fire.

As I learned in school…"Stop, Drop, shut ’em down, open up shop. Oh, no!"…Or something along those lines”. One user also wrote, “Why are people so stupid”.

Nature is a beautiful phenomenon if you do not go against its laws. It has always been suggested not to play with fire as it brings its own consequences. Still, some people dare to take the risk and harm themselves in the process.

first published:November 16, 2022, 12:39 IST
last updated:November 16, 2022, 12:39 IST