Watch: Man Jumps Into Frozen Lake To Rescue Dog

We have said this before and we still believe so. Social media is a treasure trove of fun videos. The latest one to land on our feeds was shared by YouTube channel ViralHog on Instagram. The video begins with a semi-naked man making his way through the bushes. He is proceeding towards a frozen lake. We can see some people standing around that lake. At first, it isn’t clear what the commotion is all about. As the man moves forward, we can hear the painful cries of a dog. The animal was stuck in the icy cold water. This man then walks into the lake and makes his way breaking the frozen ice to rescue the dog.

Then with great effort, he swims back with the dog. The man was received with a round of applause when he brought the animal back to safety.

The video has been recorded from the frozen Kalmius lake in Donetsk, Ukraine. The temperature in the region is sub-zero degrees in the winter.

People praised the act of valour in the comments section. A wrote that the poor dog was crying and was feeling so cold. The user thanked the man for saving that dog’s life.

Many called him a hero. Others were a little sad that despite the fact that many people were present there, only one dared to act. Some enquired of the dog and its rescuer were in the best of health now.

Coming back to the video, we have nothing but admiration for the man who dared to dip into the icy cold water to rescue the dog. Hats off.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.