News18» News»Buzz»WATCH: Man Jumps into Well to Rescue a 'Drowning' Cobra, Courageous Act Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

WATCH: Man Jumps into Well to Rescue a 'Drowning' Cobra, Courageous Act Goes Viral

Screenshot from video tweeted by @NaveedIRS.

Screenshot from video tweeted by @NaveedIRS.

The now-viral video shared by Twitter user Naveed Trumboo, from Indian Revenue Service, shows how a group of men rescued a snake from 'drowning' in a well.

Amid the chaos and negativity that one gets to see or hear about every day, a simple act of kindness is powerful enough to restore one’s faith in humanity. The internet is a goldmine for such videos of incidents where humans have gone out of their way to protect and help animals or wildlife. One such humble video is doing rounds on Twitter which showcases an act of selflessness is winning applause and praise by the netizens.

The video shared by Twitter user Naveed Trumboo, from Indian Revenue Service, shows how a group of men rescued a snake from drowning in a well. The one-minute-long clip features a group of men sitting beside a well while two of them are jumping inside in an attempt to rescue a cobra struggling to get out of the water. While one man dives straight right in the water, others can be seen climbing down the stairs of the well.

After a few failed attempts by the man who jumped in, the other one standing on the stairs catches the snake by its tail using his own bare hands and casually passes it to another guy above him who then releases it in the wild.

Watch the whole stunt here:

The clip has been viewed more than 2 lakh times, gained over 17,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 3000 times. Netizens were moved by the act and efforts of the men to save the reptile by putting their own lives in danger.

One of the users wrote how our ancestors used to worship nature and animals.

Another man showed pride for his fellow citizens and wrote, "Humanity has no value."

Many users applauded their efforts and determination.

However, some noted that snakes were good swimmers.


