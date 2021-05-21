WATCH: Man Jumps off the Cliff but Survives in Mind-Boggling Optical Illusion

Optical illusions trick the mind by making it misinterpret the actual thing. One such incredible video showing a man leaping into the sky has recently surfaced on the internet. It has not only been watched countless times but has also left netizens perplexed.

The video features a man dressed in black standing on a cliff. What comes as a surprise was the pristine blue sky with numerous white clouds floating beneath the cliff where he was about to take a leap of faith. As the video progresses, the man jumped off the cliff performing a perfect backflip. At the very moment, he appears to float towards the clouds, rising up in the sky. It was in the end when he splashed into the water, one could actually figure out that he plunged into a lake.

The video was shot in Ostallgäu, Germany, and the man jumped into the famous Lake Alpsee. The water of the lake was so still that it perfectly mirrored the sky above and tricked the mind of netizens into believing that he was actually floating in the sky.

The video which is doing rounds on the internet was first posted on Reddit on May 17. It has left netizens in splits as they felt it was straight out of a video game.

Internet is a pandora box with numerous mindboggling videos in store. A similar video tricking the mind surfaced earlier with a picture of a ‘floating ship’ shared by a user named Colin McCallum. The user was travelling through Banff when he spotted a ship appearing to float across the sky.

While posting the picture, he captioned, “Saw a real-life optical illusion in Banff today.” On the surface of it, the ship seemed to float a few inches above the ocean. However, after viewing closely, things became quite clearer.

