Watch: Man Makes Imaginary Drink While Dancing, Instagram Loves it

Social media is home to innumerable funny videos. Many of them are dance videos. While sometimes, these videos turn out to be humorous due to someone slipping and falling towards the end, others are funny simply because of the peculiar dance steps. One such video of a person imitating pouring himself a drink to the beats has gone viral on Instagram.

The video was shared by a user named Ansh Parashar on the social media platform on October 15. The footage shows the man imitating and making a drink. Moreover, he does it step-by-step. From pouring alcohol to a little bit of soda before imitating to drink. The man then also seems to enact having a snack which is called “chakna”, an after-snack used to deal with the alcohol’s bitter after-taste. The man then continues to dance as people around him watch.

Top showsha video

Since being published, the video has gained over 27 lakh views and more than 1.29 lakh likes, making it the user’s most viral video ever. Users in the comments section expressed how funny the man’s act was.

A user commented – “A small video has shown the whole story.”

Another wrote – “I pay my respects to this artist’s art.”

A third user pointed out that the dancer even enacted a hangover and wrote – “He even had a hangover in the end.”

Innumerable users appreciated the user’s talent of enacting the whole process of making a drink and drinking it before continuing to dance. One of the persons playing the dhol even joined the man’s enthusiasm and went closer to him to play the dhol faster.

One of the users even wrote that he had been using Instagram for over an hour when he came across his video. But in that one hour, he couldn’t find a single reel which was as entertaining as this one.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here