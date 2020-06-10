WATCH: Man Makes Locust Pay for Eating His Crops in This Viral Video

After swarms of locusts invaded parts of northern India in the month of May, a man decided to avenge one of the insects for destroying his crops.

A viral video of the incident shows the man tying a locust with a miniature ploughing device and then making the locust pull it. As the locust walks, it seems as if it were ploughing the field.

The one-minute-video which went viral across social media platforms showed how the man exacted his revenge.

However, Indian officials fear another round of locust attack in the near future that may enter the country with the monsoon winds from the Arabian sea to destroy the Kharif crops.

Centre's Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) will press into service 25 drones and buy 60 more vehicle-mounted insecticide spraying machines to counter the attack of locust swarms in the near future